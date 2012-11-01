Ford executives may reveal CEO succession

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s top executives may announce succession plans for CEO and President Alan Mulally at a 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) conference call this morning.

Ford’s board of directors in recent months has been considering plans for potential successors to Mulally, 67, with Mark Fields, president of the Americas, widely considered the frontrunner.

Two senior Ford executives said they did not know the reason for the conference call, which is being hosted by Mulally and Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr.

One scenario that has been circulating in the investment community has Fields being elevated to chief operating officer, eventually succeeding Mulally as CEO.