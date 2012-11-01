FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford executives may reveal CEO succession
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Ford executives may reveal CEO succession

Paul Lienert

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s top executives may announce succession plans for CEO and President Alan Mulally at a 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) conference call this morning.

Ford’s board of directors in recent months has been considering plans for potential successors to Mulally, 67, with Mark Fields, president of the Americas, widely considered the frontrunner.

Two senior Ford executives said they did not know the reason for the conference call, which is being hosted by Mulally and Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr.

One scenario that has been circulating in the investment community has Fields being elevated to chief operating officer, eventually succeeding Mulally as CEO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.