TABLE-February US auto sales 15.10 mln annualized rate
March 1, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-February US auto sales 15.10 mln annualized rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Automakers reported a 15.7 percent
U.S. sales increase in February from a year earlier with a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 15.10
million vehicles. 	
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 	
	
INDUSTRY TOTALS	
                     Feb-12      Feb-11   PCT CHNG
 Total industry   1,149,398     993,387      15.7%
 Total car          612,147     493,979      23.9%
 Total truck        537,251     499,408       7.6%
 Domestic car       416,049     343,794      21.0%
 Domestic truck     456,393     419,763       8.7%
 Import car         196,098     150,185      30.6%
 Import truck        80,858      79,645       1.5%
                                                  
                                                  
                 YR-TO-DATE   PRV YEAR       % CHG
 Total industry  2,062,685   1,813,182       13.8%
 Total car       1,080,468     884,701       22.1%
 Total truck       982,217     928,481        5.8%
 Domestic car      730,223     605,283       20.6%
 Domestic truck    827,878     777,700        6.5%
 Import car        350,245     279,418       25.3%
 Import truck      154,339     150,781        2.4%
 	
U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)	
                     Feb-12      Feb-11
 Domestic car                          
                      5.48        4.61 
                                       
 Domestic truck                        
                      5.87        5.50 
                                       
 Import car                            
                      2.72        2.14 
                                       
 Import truck                          
                      1.03        1.04 
                                       
 Total                                 
                     15.10       13.29 
    	
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

