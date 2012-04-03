FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-March US auto sales 14.37 mln annualized rate
#Funds News
April 3, 2012

TABLE-March US auto sales 14.37 mln annualized rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Automakers reported a 12.7 percent U.S.
sales increase in March from a year earlier with a seasonally
adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.37 million
vehicles. 	
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 	
	
INDUSTRY TOTALS	
    	
                        Mar-12       Mar-11   PCT CHNG
 Total industry      1,404,774    1,246,623      12.7%
 Total car             763,306      658,178      16.0%
 Total truck           641,468      588,445       9.0%
 Domestic car          516,784      448,680      15.2%
 Domestic truck        540,087      490,477      10.1%
 Import car            246,522      209,498      17.7%
 Import truck          101,381       97,968       3.5%
                                                      
                                                      
                    YR-TO-DATE    PRV YEAR     PCT CHG
 Total industry      3,467,496    3,059,805      13.3%
 Total car           1,843,789    1,542,879      19.5%
 Total truck         1,623,707    1,516,926       7.0%
 Domestic car        1,247,010    1,053,963      18.3%
 Domestic truck      1,367,981    1,268,177       7.9%
 Import car            596,779      488,916      22.1%
 Import truck          255,726      248,749       2.8%
                                                      
 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)
                                                      
                        Mar-12       Mar-11           
 Domestic car           5.14         4.63             
 Domestic truck         5.72         5.22             
 Import car             2.50         2.20             
 Import truck           1.01         1.01             
 Total                 14.37        13.07             
                                                      
    	
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

