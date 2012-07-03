FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-June US auto sales rise to 14.08 mln annualized rate
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 3, 2012 / 8:07 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-June US auto sales rise to 14.08 mln annualized rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Automakers reported a 22 percent increase in U.S. sales for June
from a year earlier. Seasonally adjusted annualized rate of
sales reached 14.08 million vehicles. 
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 

 INDUSTRY TOTALS      
                      Jun-12     Jun-11  PCT CHNG
 Total industry    1,285,555  1,053,248      22.1
 Total car           659,375    527,344      25.0
 Total truck         626,180    525,904      19.1
 Domestic car        465,658    363,638      28.1
 Domestic truck      545,477    461,455      18.2
 Import car          193,717    163,706      18.3
 Import truck         80,703     64,449      25.2
                                                 
                                                 
                  YR-TO-DATE  PRV YEAR   PCT CHNG
 Total industry    7,272,160  6,332,566      14.8
 Total car         3,821,728  3,229,498      18.3
 Total truck       3,450,432  3,103,068      11.2
 Domestic car      2,612,747  2,212,944      18.1
 Domestic truck    2,977,585  2,671,873      11.4
 Import car        1,208,981  1,016,554      18.9
 Import truck        472,847    431,195       9.7
 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)        
                   Jun-12   Jun-11
 Domestic car                     
                                  
                    4.92     3.88 
 Domestic truck                   
                                  
                    6.14     5.11 
 Import car                       
                                  
                    2.05     1.75 
 Import truck                     
                                  
                    0.97     0.80 
 Total                            
                                  
                   14.08    11.55 
 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.