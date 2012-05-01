FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-April US auto sales 14.42 mln annualized rate
May 1, 2012

TABLE-April US auto sales 14.42 mln annualized rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Automakers reported a 2.3 percent U.S.
sales increase in April from a year earlier with a seasonally
adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.42 million
vehicles. 	
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 	
	
INDUSTRY TOTALS	
    	
                       Apr-12      Apr-11  PCT CHNG
 Total industry     1,184,447   1,157,794       2.3
 Total car            632,129     612,588       3.2
 Total truck          552,318     545,206       1.3
 Domestic car         426,398     421,530       1.2
 Domestic truck       476,660     469,872       1.4
 Import car           205,731     191,058       7.7
 Import truck          75,658      75,334       0.4
                                                   
                                                   
                   YR-TO-DATE   PRV YEAR      % CHG
 Total industry     4,651,943   4,217,599      10.3
 Total car          2,475,918   2,155,467      14.9
 Total truck        2,176,025   2,062,132       5.5
 Domestic car       1,673,408   1,475,493      13.4
 Domestic truck     1,859,176   1,752,441       6.1
 Import car           802,510     679,974      18.0
 Import truck         316,849     309,691       2.3
 	
U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)	
    	
                    April-12     April-11
 Domestic car                            
                       4.96         4.60 
 Domestic truck                          
                        5.96        5.54 
 Import car                              
                        2.50        2.14 
 Import truck                            
                        0.99        0.89 
 Total                                   
                      14.42        13.17 
   	
SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

