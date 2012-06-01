FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-May US auto sales 13.78 mln annualized rate
June 1, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-May US auto sales 13.78 mln annualized rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Automakers reported a 25.7 percent U.S. sales increase in May
from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate
of sales reaching 13.78 million vehicles. 	
    The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated
using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department
that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America
or overseas. 	
    	
 INDUSTRY TOTAL   	
                        May-12      May-11  PCT CHNG
 Total industry      1,334,600   1,061,719      25.7
 Total car             686,378     546,687      25.6
 Total truck           648,222     515,032      25.9
 Domestic car          473,681     373,813      26.7
 Domestic truck        561,335     448,139      25.3
 Import car            212,697     172,874      23.0
 Import truck           86,887      66,893      29.9
                                                    
                    YR-TO-DATE   PRV YEAR      % CHG
 Total industry      5,986,605   5,279,318      13.4
 Total car           3,162,353   2,702,154      17.0
 Total truck         2,824,252   2,577,164       9.6
 Domestic car        2,147,089   1,849,306      16.1
 Domestic truck      2,420,516   2,200,580      10.0
 Import car          1,015,264     852,848      19.0
 Import truck          403,736     376,584       7.2
 	
  U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)   	
                       May-12       May-11
 Domestic car                             
                        4.66         3.89 
 Domestic truck                           
                        5.92         5.13 
 Import car                               
                        2.20         1.89 
 Import truck                             
                        0.99         0.81 
 Total                                    
                       13.78        11.72 
 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations

