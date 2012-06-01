TABLE-May US auto sales 13.78 mln annualized rate

Automakers reported a 25.7 percent U.S. sales increase in May from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 13.78 million vehicles. The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTAL May-12 May-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,334,600 1,061,719 25.7 Total car 686,378 546,687 25.6 Total truck 648,222 515,032 25.9 Domestic car 473,681 373,813 26.7 Domestic truck 561,335 448,139 25.3 Import car 212,697 172,874 23.0 Import truck 86,887 66,893 29.9 YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR % CHG Total industry 5,986,605 5,279,318 13.4 Total car 3,162,353 2,702,154 17.0 Total truck 2,824,252 2,577,164 9.6 Domestic car 2,147,089 1,849,306 16.1 Domestic truck 2,420,516 2,200,580 10.0 Import car 1,015,264 852,848 19.0 Import truck 403,736 376,584 7.2 U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions) May-12 May-11 Domestic car 4.66 3.89 Domestic truck 5.92 5.13 Import car 2.20 1.89 Import truck 0.99 0.81 Total 13.78 11.72 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations