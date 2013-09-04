FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler U.S. August auto sales jump 12 percent
September 4, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Chrysler U.S. August auto sales jump 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC reported a 12 percent gain in U.S. August auto sales and predicted that the industry will continue on its hot streak as it heads into the fall selling season, when new models are introduced.

Chrysler said that it expects a seasonally adjusted sales rate for August of 16.1 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks.

This overall sales rate would be in line with the 15.8 million forecast by 45 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Industry estimates exclude medium and heavy trucks, which typically account for 300,000 in annual sales.

Chrysler, a unit of Italy’s Fiat SpA, said it sold 165,552 vehicles in August, which matched analysts’ expectations. It was the 41st consecutive month that the company reported year-on-year U.S. sales gains.

