Chrysler says U.S. August sales sizzle, sees industry up 3 percent
September 3, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler says U.S. August sales sizzle, sees industry up 3 percent

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat SpA, handily beat analysts’ expectations by showing a 20 percent gain in U.S. auto sales for August, and forecast a stronger-than-expected month for the full industry.

Chrysler said it expects U.S. auto sales to rise 3 percent form last year, which would easily top analysts’ expectations of a gain of 0.1 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Chrysler U.S. August sales to rise 12.6 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

