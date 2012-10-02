FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. Sept auto sales best since March 2008
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. Sept auto sales best since March 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Autodata corrects sales figures, sales rate and 2008 month)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales hit their highest monthly level since March 2008, at 14.94 million new vehicles sold on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, consultant Autodata Corp said on Tuesday.

Autodata said September sales rose 13 percent to 1,188,865 new vehicles.

The September annualized sales rate tops 14.52 million from August, the previous monthly high for this year. In 2011, U.S. auto sales were 12.8 million new vehicles. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.