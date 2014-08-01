Chrysler U.S. auto sales up 20 percent, sees industry up 8 percent

DETROIT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, part of Fiat , said its U.S. July auto sales rose 20 percent, and that it expects the industry to show an 8 percent increase for the month.

Chrysler’s sales were 167,667 vehicles, which it said was its best July since 2005.

Jeep, the SUV brand that Fiat Chrysler sees as a linchpin in its global growth, showed sales up 41 percent, while Ram pickup truck sales rose 14 percent. Its Chrysler brand sales rose 17 percent and Dodge brand sales were up 3 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Mark Potter)