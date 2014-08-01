FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler U.S. auto sales up 20 percent, sees industry up 8 percent
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Chrysler U.S. auto sales up 20 percent, sees industry up 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, part of Fiat , said its U.S. July auto sales rose 20 percent, and that it expects the industry to show an 8 percent increase for the month.

Chrysler’s sales were 167,667 vehicles, which it said was its best July since 2005.

Jeep, the SUV brand that Fiat Chrysler sees as a linchpin in its global growth, showed sales up 41 percent, while Ram pickup truck sales rose 14 percent. Its Chrysler brand sales rose 17 percent and Dodge brand sales were up 3 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.