May 18, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Volkswagen hybrid vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.

The commission said in a press release that it has not yet made any decisions on the merits of the case.

Paice is seeking a cease-and-desist order that would block importation and sales of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brand hybrid vehicles in the U.S. market. After a similar ITC complaint against Toyota Motor Corp, Paice struck a licensing deal in 2010 with Toyota that covers 23 hybrid electrical control patents. (Reporting By David Lawder)

