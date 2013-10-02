FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW labor meeting with Tennessee workers postponed -sources
October 2, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

VW labor meeting with Tennessee workers postponed -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A meeting between Volkswagen AG labor leaders and workers at the automaker’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that was to be held on Wednesday has been postponed after a private plane that was to fly from Germany was grounded, several sources said on Wednesday.

The leaders will attempt to reschedule the trip later this month, said the sources, who wished to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

The officials were to discuss with Chattanooga plant workers the possibility of the United Auto Workers union representing them.

Should the UAW’s effort to effort to represent the VW workers prove successful, it would be a toehold in organizing foreign-owned automakers in the U.S. South.

