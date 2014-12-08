FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW gains representation at VW Tennessee plant -VW
December 8, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

UAW gains representation at VW Tennessee plant -VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers gained a partial and unconventional recognition from Volkswagen AG after proving to the company that it represents at least 45 percent of workers at the company’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a company spokesman said on Monday.

It is the first time the UAW has been recognized at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the South, but it is short of the UAW’s goal of attaining exclusive bargaining rights for all of the plant’s 1,500 blue-collar workers. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)

