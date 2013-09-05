FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo recalls 2014 models to correct software glitch
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Volvo recalls 2014 models to correct software glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars U.S. said on Thursday it is recalling more than 8,000 2014 models to correct a software glitch that could drain the battery and cause headlights, windshield wipers and turn signals to malfunction.

The vehicles affected by the recall include the S60 and S80 sedans and the XC60 and XC70 crossovers.

A Volvo spokeswoman said the company is recalling 7,767 vehicles in the United States and 366 in Canada. The company has received no reports of accidents, she said.

Volvo said it notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall on August 20.

On vehicles equipped with keyless ignition, the central electronic module, a computer that controls various functions, “will not perform as intended,” according to the recall notice.

Volvo dealers will perform a software upgrade to the module, the company said.

Volvo is owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co . (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.