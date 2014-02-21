FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW says files NLRB challenge over Tennessee VW plant election
February 21, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

UAW says files NLRB challenge over Tennessee VW plant election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers said on Friday it filed an appeal with the government over “interference by politicians and outside special interest groups” in an election last week in Tennessee where Volkswagen workers rejected the union.

The union said in a statement that its appeal to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board details “a coordinated and widely publicized coercive campaign conducted by politicians and outside organizations to deprive Volkswagen workers of their federally protected right to join a union.”

The union said the NLRB will investigate the conduct of the election and determine whether there are grounds to set aside the election results and hold a new election for Volkswagen workers. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Howard Goller)

