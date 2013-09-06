Volkswagen says in talks with UAW to represent Tennessee workers

DETROIT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG is in talks with the United Auto Workers because worker representation at the plant can only be realized by working with a U.S. trade union, the German carmaker’s auto assembly plant manager in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said.

In a Thursday letter to the 2,500 Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga obtained by Reuters, Frank Fischer, chief executive officer at the plant, informed workers that the company has entered talks with the UAW.

“In the U.S., a works council can only be realized together with a trade union,” Fischer’s letter says. “This is the reason why Volkswagen has started a dialogue with the UAW in order to check the possibility of implementing an innovative model of employee representation for all employees.”