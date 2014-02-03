FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NLRB to conduct worker election at Tennessee plant on UAW -VW
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

NLRB to conduct worker election at Tennessee plant on UAW -VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said on Monday that workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant will vote on Feb. 12-14 to determine whether they should be represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The election will be conducted by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, VW said.

The 1,550 blue-collar workers at the plant will vote on whether the UAW should represent them in negotiations about wages and benefits, said a UAW official.

The UAW and Volkswagen want to establish a works council at the plant, which will represent both blue- and white-collar workers, as well as have U.S. union representation of the blue-collar workers.

“Volkswagen is committed to neutrality and calls upon all third parties to honor the principle of neutrality,” said Frank Fischer, chief executive of the Chattanooga plant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.