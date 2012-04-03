FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March
#Funds News
April 3, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. through March of 2012 as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units.    	
    	
 RANK  VEHICLE                       2012     2011   % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U          143,827  126,627    +13.6
 2     Toyota Camry               105,405   76,821    +37.2
 3     Nissan Altima               96,360   69,551    +38.5
 4     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     95,638   92,455     +3.4
 5     Honda Civic                 77,169   64,968    +18.8
 6     Honda CR-V                  74,587   57,433    +29.9
 7     Toyota Corolla              68,428   76,675    -10.8
 8     Dodge Ram P/U               67,464   52,739    +27.9
 9     Ford Focus                  66,043   37,071    +78.2
 10    Ford Fusion                 63,949   65,023     -1.7
 11    Honda Accord                61,132   66,195     -7.6
 12    Toyota Prius                60,859   42,779    +42.3
 13    Ford Escape                 58,604   55,953     +4.7
 14    Chevrolet Malibu            58,550   48,745    +20.1
 15    Chevrolet Cruze             57,083   50,205    +13.7
 16    Hyundai Sonata              55,195   51,878     +6.4
 17    Chevrolet Equinox           51,577   43,230    +19.3
 18    Chevrolet Impala            50,377   49,541     +1.7
 19    Hyundai Elantra             44,401   41,203     +7.8
 20    Nissan Rogue                40,299   35,024    +15.1

