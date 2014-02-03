TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE JANUARY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 46,536 46,841 -0.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 28,926 35,445 -18.4 3 Ram P/U 25,071 20,474 +22.5 4 Toyota Camry 23,332 31,897 -26.9 5 Toyota Corolla 22,753 23,822 -4.5 6 Nissan Altima 22,515 21,464 +4.9 7 Honda Civic 21,824 21,881 -0.3 8 Ford Fusion 20,717 22,399 -7.5 9 Honda Accord 20,604 23,924 -13.9 10 Ford Escape 19,459 19,939 -2.4 11 Honda CR-V 18,232 17,809 +2.4 12 Toyota RAV4 16,880 11,610 +45.4 13 Chevrolet Cruze 16,828 14,524 +15.9 14 Hyundai Elantra 15,326 12,174 +25.9 15 Chevrolet Equinox 14,547 17,223 -15.5 16 Nissan Rogue 13,831 8,951 +54.5 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 12,207 11,065 +10.3 18 Toyota Prius 12,205 15,772 -22.6 19 Ford Focus 12,003 16,161 -25.7 20 Chevrolet Impala 11,898 14,153 -15.9