TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January
February 3, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers
and ranked by total units.
   
 RANK  VEHICLE                   JANUARY  LAST YR  PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U          46,536   46,841      -0.7
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U    28,926   35,445     -18.4
 3     Ram P/U                    25,071   20,474     +22.5
 4     Toyota Camry               23,332   31,897     -26.9
 5     Toyota Corolla             22,753   23,822      -4.5
 6     Nissan Altima              22,515   21,464      +4.9
 7     Honda Civic                21,824   21,881      -0.3
 8     Ford Fusion                20,717   22,399      -7.5
 9     Honda Accord               20,604   23,924     -13.9
 10    Ford Escape                19,459   19,939      -2.4
 11    Honda CR-V                 18,232   17,809      +2.4
 12    Toyota RAV4                16,880   11,610     +45.4
 13    Chevrolet Cruze            16,828   14,524     +15.9
 14    Hyundai Elantra            15,326   12,174     +25.9
 15    Chevrolet Equinox          14,547   17,223     -15.5
 16    Nissan Rogue               13,831    8,951     +54.5
 17    Jeep Grand Cherokee        12,207   11,065     +10.3
 18    Toyota Prius               12,205   15,772     -22.6
 19    Ford Focus                 12,003   16,161     -25.7
 20    Chevrolet Impala           11,898   14,153     -15.9

