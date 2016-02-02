FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January
February 2, 2016 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the
U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
    
 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January                                  
                                                                             
 RANK  VEHICLE                                  Jan-16     Jan-15    PCT CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U                        51,540     54,370        -5.2
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U                  37,863     36,106        +4.9
 3     Ram P/U                                  29,938     28,618        +4.6
 4     Toyota Camry                             26,848     26,763        +0.3
 5     Honda Civic                              26,741     18,699       +43.0
 6     Toyota Corolla                           22,362     27,357       -18.3
 7     Nissan Altima                            22,156     26,408       -16.1
 8     Toyota RAV4                              21,554     19,824        +8.7
 9     Honda Accord                             20,765     21,011        -1.2
 10    Ford Fusion                              19,877     19,694        +0.9
 11    Nissan Rogue                             19,762     15,649       +26.3
 12    Ford Escape                              19,219     20,054        -4.2
 13    Honda CR-V                               19,208     23,211       -17.2
 14    Chevrolet Equinox                        18,574     19,555        -5.0
 15    Nissan Sentra                            16,144     14,395       +12.2
 16    Hyundai Sonata                           15,209     12,363       +23.0
 17    Chevrolet Malibu                         14,746     11,878       +24.1
 18    GMC Sierra P/U                           14,381     12,621       +13.9
 19    Chevrolet Cruze                          14,362     18,693       -23.2
 20    Ford Explorer                            14,266     14,995        -4.9
 


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

