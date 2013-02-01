FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through January
February 1, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling
vehicles in the U.S. through January of 2013 as reported by the
automakers and ranked by total units. 

 RANK  VEHICLE                    JANUARY   LAST YR  % CHNG
 1     Ford F-Series P/U           46,841    38,493   +21.7
 2     Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U     35,445    26,850   +32.0
 3     Toyota Camry                31,897    28,295   +12.7
 4     Honda Accord                23,924    13,659   +75.2
 5     Toyota Corolla              23,822    17,988   +32.4
 6     Ford Fusion                 22,399    13,614   +64.5
 7     Honda Civic                 21,881    21,883     0.0
 8     Nissan Altima               21,464    22,357    -4.0
 9     Dodge Ram P/U               20,474    17,909   +14.3
 10    Ford Escape                 19,939    17,259   +15.5
 11    Honda CR-V                  17,809    18,960    -6.1
 12    Chevrolet Equinox           17,223    13,662   +26.1
 13    Ford Focus                  16,161    14,400   +12.2
 14    Chevrolet Malibu            15,823    14,676    +7.8
 15    Toyota Prius                15,772    11,555   +36.5
 16    Ford Explorer               14,554     9,966   +46.0
 17    Chevrolet Cruze             14,524    15,049    -3.5
 18    Chevrolet Impala            14,153    16,009   -11.6
 19    Hyundai Sonata              13,247    14,489    -8.6
 20    GMC Sierra P/U              12,846     9,517   +35.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
