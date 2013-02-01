TABLE-Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. through January

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through January of 2013 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE JANUARY LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 46,841 38,493 +21.7 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,445 26,850 +32.0 3 Toyota Camry 31,897 28,295 +12.7 4 Honda Accord 23,924 13,659 +75.2 5 Toyota Corolla 23,822 17,988 +32.4 6 Ford Fusion 22,399 13,614 +64.5 7 Honda Civic 21,881 21,883 0.0 8 Nissan Altima 21,464 22,357 -4.0 9 Dodge Ram P/U 20,474 17,909 +14.3 10 Ford Escape 19,939 17,259 +15.5 11 Honda CR-V 17,809 18,960 -6.1 12 Chevrolet Equinox 17,223 13,662 +26.1 13 Ford Focus 16,161 14,400 +12.2 14 Chevrolet Malibu 15,823 14,676 +7.8 15 Toyota Prius 15,772 11,555 +36.5 16 Ford Explorer 14,554 9,966 +46.0 17 Chevrolet Cruze 14,524 15,049 -3.5 18 Chevrolet Impala 14,153 16,009 -11.6 19 Hyundai Sonata 13,247 14,489 -8.6 20 GMC Sierra P/U 12,846 9,517 +35.0