February 3, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.    
 RANK    VEHICLE                          JANUARY    LAST YR    PCT CHNG
 1       Ford F-Series P/U                 54,370     46,536       +16.8
 2       Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U           36,106     28,926       +24.8
 3       Ram P/U                           28,618     25,071       +14.1
 4       Toyota Corolla                    27,357     22,753       +20.2
 5       Toyota Camry                      26,763     23,332       +14.7
 6       Nissan Altima                     26,408     22,515       +17.3
 7       Honda CR-V                        23,211     18,232       +27.3
 8       Honda Accord                      21,011     20,604        +2.0
 9       Ford Escape                       20,054     19,459        +3.1
 10      Toyota RAV4                       19,824     16,880       +17.4
 11      Ford Fusion                       19,694     20,717        -4.9
 12      Chevrolet Equinox                 19,555     14,547       +34.4
 13      Honda Civic                       18,699     21,824       -14.3
 14      Chevrolet Cruze                   18,693     16,828       +11.1
 15      Ford Focus                        18,478     12,003       +53.9
 16      Nissan Rogue                      15,649     13,831       +13.1
 17      Ford Explorer                     14,995     11,696       +28.2
 18      Nissan Sentra                     14,395      9,127       +57.7
 19      Chrysler 200                      14,157     10,912       +29.7
 20      Jeep Grand Cherokee               12,806     12,207        +4.9
 
 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

