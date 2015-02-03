TABLE- Top-20 selling vehicles in U.S. in January

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE JANUARY LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 54,370 46,536 +16.8 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 36,106 28,926 +24.8 3 Ram P/U 28,618 25,071 +14.1 4 Toyota Corolla 27,357 22,753 +20.2 5 Toyota Camry 26,763 23,332 +14.7 6 Nissan Altima 26,408 22,515 +17.3 7 Honda CR-V 23,211 18,232 +27.3 8 Honda Accord 21,011 20,604 +2.0 9 Ford Escape 20,054 19,459 +3.1 10 Toyota RAV4 19,824 16,880 +17.4 11 Ford Fusion 19,694 20,717 -4.9 12 Chevrolet Equinox 19,555 14,547 +34.4 13 Honda Civic 18,699 21,824 -14.3 14 Chevrolet Cruze 18,693 16,828 +11.1 15 Ford Focus 18,478 12,003 +53.9 16 Nissan Rogue 15,649 13,831 +13.1 17 Ford Explorer 14,995 11,696 +28.2 18 Nissan Sentra 14,395 9,127 +57.7 19 Chrysler 200 14,157 10,912 +29.7 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 12,806 12,207 +4.9 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)