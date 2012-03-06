VW's Audi sold more than 200,000 vehicles in Jan-Feb

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - The head of sales at Volkswagen’s Audi unit said the premium car maker sold more than 200,000 vehicles in the first two months of the year, a record for the company.

“It’s the first time in the history (of Audi) that we are at more than 200,000 units in the January to February period,” Audi’s Peter Schwarzenbauer told journalists at the Geneva auto show.

In Europe, Audi posted slightly higher vehicle sales in the first two months than a year earlier, the executive also said, declining to be more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger)