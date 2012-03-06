FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Audi sold more than 200,000 vehicles in Jan-Feb
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 6, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 6 years

VW's Audi sold more than 200,000 vehicles in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - The head of sales at Volkswagen’s Audi unit said the premium car maker sold more than 200,000 vehicles in the first two months of the year, a record for the company.

“It’s the first time in the history (of Audi) that we are at more than 200,000 units in the January to February period,” Audi’s Peter Schwarzenbauer told journalists at the Geneva auto show.

In Europe, Audi posted slightly higher vehicle sales in the first two months than a year earlier, the executive also said, declining to be more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.