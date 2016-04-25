FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cadillac's chief says targeting 11 pct operating margin in 10 years
April 25, 2016

Cadillac's chief says targeting 11 pct operating margin in 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Cadillac, General Motors Co’s luxury brand, is targeting 11 percent operating margin in 10 years, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen said on Monday in an interview with Reuters.

“We’ve got about a 10-year runway to get this brand to where it is making the kind of overall contributions to General Motors profitability that Mary (referring to Mary Barra, GM’s global CEO) expects from it,” he said at the Beijing autoshow.

He declined to give incremental contributions of Cadillac to GM profits before the 10-year mark.

Cadillac is targeting 25 percent growth in China to sell more than 100,000 vehicles this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

