FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Toyota says stricter rules in China making sales target harder
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Toyota says stricter rules in China making sales target harder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China’s emission and fuel economy rules are making it tougher for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp to achieve its target of selling 2 million vehicles a year there by around 2025, the carmaker’s China chief said on Sunday.

Hiroji Onishi, head of Toyota’s China operations, told reporters the company is reviewing its product line-up to clear regulations in China and make money and achieve volume at the same time.

“It’s becoming difficult to meet China’s more and more stringent emissions and fuel economy regulations,” Onishi said ahead of the Beijing auto show, which begins on Monday.

“In order to meet those regulations, we have determined that we need to sell a considerable number of smaller cars and hybrid and other special cars.”

Onishi said on Sunday that Toyota plans to sell heavily electrified, so-called plug-in hybrid cars in China starting in 2018.

Toyota’s sales in the world’s largest auto market in March jumped by 40.6 percent from a year earlier to 100,500 vehicles. That compared with a 6.3 percent year-on-year gain in February.

Car sales growth in China ground to a halt last year as the economy expanded at its slowest pace in 25 years and the stock market slumped.

Sales rebounded beginning in October helped by a government tax cut on small-engined cars which lasts until year-end.

Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.