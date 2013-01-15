FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bentley 2013 sales to keep growing in double digits - CEO
January 15, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

Bentley 2013 sales to keep growing in double digits - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bentley Motors expects another year of double-digit growth in vehicle sales, counting on unbroken demand in the United States and China.

Deliveries rose 21 percent last year to 8,500 vehicles, as sales in the U.S. and China jumped 23 percent each.

“We have no reason to expect this momentum to end,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Schreiber said in an interview at the Detroit auto show.

Bentley, known for models such as the Mulsanne limousine, will increase the number of dealerships by 22 percent over the next two years to about 215 worldwide.

The number of Bentley’s dealerships rose 10 percent last year, Schreiber said.

The company expects a positive decision by parent Volkswagen AG’s Wolfsburg, Germany-based based headquarters “in a few weeks” to proceed with plans to build its first SUV, the CEO said.

Crewe, UK-based Bentley is targeting annual sales of between 3,000 and 4,000 SUVs priced at above 140,000 euros each. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer in Detroit; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

