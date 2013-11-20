FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says has orders for nearly 10,000 of its electric i3 cars
November 20, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

BMW says has orders for nearly 10,000 of its electric i3 cars

Nichola Groom

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker BMW has orders for nearly 10,000 of its i3 electric cars, the first of which were delivered in Germany last week, the company’s global sales chief, Ian Robertson, said at the Los Angels Auto Show on Wednesday.

Robertson also said the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car due to be introduced in mid-2014 has sold out for its first year of availability. He did not say how many the company will sell in that first year.

The BMW i3 will go on sale in the U.S. market in the second quarter of 2014, he said.

