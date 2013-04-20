BMW anticipates "normalised" growth in China this year

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s biggest luxury carmaker, said it is targeting “upper single-digit” sales growth in China this year, a senior company official said on Saturday.

“I don’t anticipate that those rates (of about 40 percent in BMW 2012 group Chinese sales) will continue,” BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told reporters at the Shanghai auto show.

“The (Chinese) market is maturing somewhat. We’re expecting normalising growth figures in coming years,” he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ron Popeski)