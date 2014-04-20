FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM aims to boost Cadillac sales in China by 2015
April 20, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

GM aims to boost Cadillac sales in China by 2015

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Corp is aiming to sell 100,000 of its flagship Cadillac sedans by 2015 in China, rising from roughly 50,000 last year, as the U.S. car giant taps rising demand in the world’s largest auto market.

“Cadillac’s growth is on the launch of new products. We launched the XTS, which allowed us to get to the 50,000 levels. This year, we will launch another significant product and next year, we will launch another,” Matt Tsien, GM’s China chief, said during the Auto China show in Beijing.

China, the world’s largest auto market, is set to expand 8-10 percent this year, slightly slowing from 2013 when it sold 21.98 million vehicles, up 13.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee)

