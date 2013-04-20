FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porsche says new Panamera sales to beat old model
April 20, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Porsche says new Panamera sales to beat old model

Andreas Cremer, Hendrik Sackmann

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - German sports-car maker Porsche said sales of the overhauled Panamera coupe may beat deliveries of the four-door model’s first generation.

Porsche has sold almost 100,000 units of the Panamera, which competes with BMW’s 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz’s flagship S-Class, since the model was launched in 2009, sales chief Bernhard Maier told Reuters at the Shanghai auto show on Saturday.

“I certainly see the chance that if world markets continue to develop favourably, we’ll be able to sell more (Panameras) than of the first generation,” Maier said at the show where the new Panamera was premiered.

The Chinese car market, the biggest sales region for the Panamera, may expand between 7-10 percent this year, Maier said, citing expert forecasts. Luxury-vehicle sales may increase “slightly” more, he added. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

