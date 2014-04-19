FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW 2014 China group sales to exceed 3.5 mln autos -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 19, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 3 years ago

VW 2014 China group sales to exceed 3.5 mln autos -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen aims to increase group deliveries in China to a record of more than 3.5 million cars this year, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Saturday.

“China is the biggest market for the VW group and plays a crucial role in our Strategy 2018,” Winterkorn said at a VW event on the eve of the Beijing auto show.

Wolfsburg-based VW, which also sells the Audi, Skoda, Seat, Lamborghini, Bentley and Bugatti brands in the world’s largest car market, last year increased Chinese sales 16 percent to 3.27 million vehicles.

The CEO repeated that VW aims to sell more than 10 million autos this year for the first time, four years earlier than originally planned. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz in Beijing; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.