Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China
January 12, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Detroit Motor Show Zetsche said that Mercedes-Benz was still experiencing strong growth in China.

“We are very confident that the momentum will continue,” Zetsche told reporters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

