FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler CEO says building new U.S. factory 'an option'
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 13, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler CEO says building new U.S. factory 'an option'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the Germany-based auto maker may build another factory in North America as a way to ramp up global production capacity.

“We are starting work on our next generation of compact cars, and as part of that discussion there is a discussion about additional plant capacity,” Zetsche said on the sidelines of a Mercedes-Benz evening event in Detroit.

“An additional plant in North America is one scenario,” Zetsche said. No decisions about such a move had been taken, he added.

Zetsche said the capacity constraints were a “luxury problem” as they were a symptom of strong car sales.

“There is a shortage in every market,” he said, adding that demand for vehicles such as the new S-Class was brisk.

Mercedes produces about two thirds of its cars in Germany but 80 percent of its sales come from outside the country.

Further expanding production capacity for compact cars at its factory in Tuscaloosa was not a likely scenario, Zetsche further said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.