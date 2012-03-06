FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler says European car market to bottom out in H1
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 6, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 6 years ago

Daimler says European car market to bottom out in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - The European car market should bottom out in the first half of this year before transitioning to a period of slow growth starting in the second half and continuing into 2013, the chief executive of Daimler said on Tuesday.

Dieter Zetsche also told reporters during the Geneva auto show that the upcoming Mercedes A-Class premium compact would enjoy “significantly better” profitability than its predecessor thanks in part to extracting even further concessions from suppliers.

“We came in below our already ambitious cost targets,” Zetsche said.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.