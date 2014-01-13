FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi CEO says company share will grow faster than market in 2014
January 13, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Audi CEO says company share will grow faster than market in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said on Monday he expects the German automaker’s global market share to grow faster than the market itself in 2014, riding an international wave of demand for premium cars.

“Audi has an opportunity to be better than the market,” Stadler said, adding he expected the market to grow 2 percent to 3 percent.

The European market is expected to remain little changed.

Stadler said Audi expected to decide on whether to build the R8 e-tron electric sports car some time in the first quarter.

Audi is owned by Volkswagen.

