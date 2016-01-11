BMW sees China sales up by low single-digit pct in 2016

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - BMW expects sales in China to grow by a low single-digit percentage in 2016, Ian Robertson, board member for sales and marketing, said on Monday.

After a decline last year, demand in China stabilised in the past quarter, and the dealer body returned to a profitable position.

“What happens this first quarter remains to be seen,” Robertson said at a briefing at the Detroit auto show.

BMW retained the volume crown by sales in 2015, however Robertson said being the biggest selling luxury carmaker was not a goal the company would defend at all costs.

“We decided what our balance for incentives to profit was going be. If we did not achieve the volume crown than fair enough,” Robertson said.

Government rules to make air cleaner would help push sales of electric and hybrid cars, he said. BMW sold 25,000 i3 electric cars last year. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)