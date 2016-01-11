FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2015 performance "at top end" of guidance
January 11, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2015 performance "at top end" of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s performance last year came in at the top end of the company’s own guidance, the auto maker’s CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, helping push the shares up 3 percent.

Marchionne was speaking at a press conference at Detroit carshow. Asked by reporters whether he confirmed a goal to sell around 7 million cars in 2018, Marchionne said he confirmed the financial targets of the 2014-2018 plan and that it did not matter how many cars the company was selling to reach those targets. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; writing by Francesca Landini)

