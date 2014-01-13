FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford says new F-150, due this year, key to US CAFE compliance
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ford says new F-150, due this year, key to US CAFE compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday:

* Ford Motor Co COO Mark Field said production of the company’s new F-150 pickup would begin in Q4 of 2014 and that the truck would be in U.S. showrooms by year end.

* Fields also said the new F-150 would help the automaker meet U.S. fuel economy regulations for the first time.

* Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the company may use more aluminum in future SUVs, and other models.

* Ford Executive Chairman Ford and CEO Alan Mulally said they were “happy” that the rumors that Mulally was headed for Micosoft had been quashed.

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
