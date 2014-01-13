FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's Ammann sees 'modest continued growth' in U.S. market in 2014
January 13, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

GM's Ammann sees 'modest continued growth' in U.S. market in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dan Ammann, the incoming president of General Motors Corp, said on Monday the automaker expects the U.S. market to continue to grow modestly in 2014.

“We see modest continued growth in the industry here in the U.S., in line with general expectations,” Ammann said at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. He is currently the chief finance officer.

Most analysts and industry executives expect 2014 U.S. sales to finish in the range of 16 million to 16.5 million light vehicles.

In 2013, industry sales rose 7.6 percent to 15.6 million.

