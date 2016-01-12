FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google will add more partners for self-driving cars -Google exec
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Google will add more partners for self-driving cars -Google exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Google will need to add to the number of partners to develop the next phase of its self-driving project, but the president of that project did not name any of those partners-to-be.

John Krafcik, president of the Google self-driving project, in a speech on Tuesday at an auto industry conference in Detroit, did not mention the name of any automaker or say whether it would partner with any automakers to build a fully autonomous car.

Krafick said Google wants to form some partnerships in 2016. (Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

