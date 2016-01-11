FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai importing Korean-made crossover SUVs to meet demand -exec
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 11, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai importing Korean-made crossover SUVs to meet demand -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is increasing imports into the U.S. market of its South Korean-made Tucson crossover SUV model amid booming demand for the vehicles, a senior sales executive said on Monday.

“Our Tucson sales are so good that dealers’ top complaint is ‘Why can’t you get us more?'” said Mike O‘Brien from the Korean automaker’s U.S. unit, speaking at the Detroit auto show.

O‘Brien said the company expects imports of Tucson SUVs in 2016 to double from the more than 40,000 vehicles it sold into the U.S. market in 2015. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

