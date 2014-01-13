FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota unveils sports car concept in bid to recapture Supra sizzle
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota unveils sports car concept in bid to recapture Supra sizzle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp took the wraps off a new sports car concept on Monday, underscoring an effort by Japan’s largest automaker to energize its brand and fill a void in its lineup after discontinuing the Supra more than a decade ago.

The concept, called the FT-1, is part of a broader attempt by Chief Executive Akio Toyoda to add excitement to a brand better known for quality and reliability than heart-pumping performance.

Although the Supra never sold in high volumes it enjoyed a loyal following among compact sports car enthusiasts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.