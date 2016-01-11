FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota plans to market Lexus fuel cell car around 2020 - exec
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota plans to market Lexus fuel cell car around 2020 - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp plans to market a zero-emission, fuel cell vehicle (FCV) model in its premium Lexus brand within the next few years, a top executive said on Monday.

“Our commitment is to have a fuel cell car in the Lexus brand around 2020,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Monday at an event held to unveil a new concept FCV design.

A Lexus FCV would be the second model produced by Toyota that uses hydrogen as a power source to produce zero emissions, following the Mirai launched in late 2014. (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.