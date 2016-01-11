FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW CEO says 6.7 bln eur provisions sufficient to cover repairs
January 11, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

VW CEO says 6.7 bln eur provisions sufficient to cover repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen does not expect additional costs from fixing U.S. cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.

“We have prepared 6.7 billion euros ($7.28 billion) for the repair process of all the cars globally. We suppose that that should be enough,” Mueller said in an interview with Reuters TV at the Detroit auto show.

Mueller had said on Sunday that VW would propose to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a new catalytic converter system that VW says could be fitted to about 430,000 rigged U.S. cars.

He told Reuters TV he was “confident” about sales prospects for the VW group this year despite “difficult” conditions in markets.

$1 = 0.9202 euros Reporting by Kia Johnson; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
