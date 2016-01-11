FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW CEO says new catalytic converter could fix 430,000 U.S. cars
January 11, 2016

VW CEO says new catalytic converter could fix 430,000 U.S. cars

DETROIT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG will propose to U.S. authorities a new catalytic converter system that could be fitted to about 430,000 cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Sunday.

“We have one (catalytic converter) in the works and we believe that that will be a part of the technical solutions,” Mueller told reporters at a VW event on the eve of the Detroit auto show.

Asked whether he expects the new catalytic converter to bring 430,000 rigged U.S. cars into line with emissions standards, the CEO replied: “Yes, we believe that this is possible.”

Mueller is meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy on Wednesday, where he plans to make his proposal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Bill Rigby)

