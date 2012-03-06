FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ferrari to showcase Enzo car replacement end-2012
March 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ferrari to showcase Enzo car replacement end-2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian sportscar maker Ferrari will present its new Enzo supercar replacement to individual clients at the end of 2012, Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said at the Geneva car show.

“We want to surprise people not just in terms of price but also with the car itself,” Montezemolo said on Tuesday, confirming expectations that the car will be launched this year.

The car will not be called the Enzo, but Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat, would not disclose the new name.

