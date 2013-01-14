FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat and Chrysler will eventually be merged - Marchionne
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat and Chrysler will eventually be merged - Marchionne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC will eventually be merged even if Chrysler does go for an initial public offering, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both automakers.

“We will eventually have a merged car company,” Marchionne told reporters at the Detroit auto show.

A minority owner of Chrysler last week pushed the U.S. automaker to take the first step toward becoming a public company again by demanding that Chrysler register shares with U.S. regulators.

A voluntary employee beneficiary association (VEBA), which owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler, has the right to make the demand because of a 2009 agreement that brought Chrysler out of bankruptcy and left Fiat as majority-owner.

Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, has no interest in reducing its stake in Chrysler or relinquishing its call option rights to buy Chrysler stock from VEBA, Marchionne said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.