Fiat says Peugeot/GM alliance "creates complications"
March 6, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 6 years ago

Fiat says Peugeot/GM alliance "creates complications"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the company is open to all potential partnerships, including in theory one with Peugeot and General Motors.

“We are open to everything,” he said at a press conference at the Geneva car show, adding he hadn’t been “pushed aside” by the announcement.

Asked how the Peugeot and GM alliance changes the outlook for Fiat, he said “it creates a level of complication that before did not exist.”

He said he didn’t think the alliance between the U.S. giant and Peugeot would have any sort of impact on a pan-Euroepan solution for auto covercapacity that Marchionne said he believes is necessary.

Marchionne said he was in no hurry to complete a merger with Chrysler, in which Fiat holds a 58.5 percent stake.

