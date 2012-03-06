Fiat is opposed to any sort of car incentives in Italy

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat is opposed to any sort of car incentives to help boost Italy’s slumping domestic market, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Geneva car show.

“Fiat will be opposed to any sort of incentive offered by the government,” Marchionne said.

In recent weeks, Italian papers have reported that Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government could offer cash incentives to Italians who trade in their old car for a new one.

Italy’s car market is seen falling to less than 1.7 million cars this year, he said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)