Fiat confirms Italy investment despite post-election uncertainty

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confirmed on Tuesday the automaker would move forward with billions of euros of planned investments in Italy despite post-election political uncertainty.

Italy emerged from a Feb. 24 election without a majority to govern the country.

Marchionne said tax increases have had a disastrous impact on consumer spending, with Italy’s car market slumping to levels not seen since the 1970s. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Jane Baird)