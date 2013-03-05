FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat confirms Italy investment despite post-election uncertainty
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 5, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Fiat confirms Italy investment despite post-election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confirmed on Tuesday the automaker would move forward with billions of euros of planned investments in Italy despite post-election political uncertainty.

Italy emerged from a Feb. 24 election without a majority to govern the country.

Marchionne said tax increases have had a disastrous impact on consumer spending, with Italy’s car market slumping to levels not seen since the 1970s. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
